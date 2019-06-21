Pilot returns to the Dayton Air Show after 15-year absence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pilot Jacquie B will take part in the 2019 Dayton Air Show this weekend.

Jacquie B comments on how she began flying airshows, “Well, it was kind of by accident. I actually started flying airshows when I was 50. I actually didn’t start flying until I was 32, I mean actually taking formal lessons. But, people tend to zero in that I really started this business when I was 50 years old, and not that there was any magic in that number, it’s just that I happened to be ready when I was 50.”

Jacquie B explained her routine or “wild and crazy flippy things” as she calls them, in a way that non-plane experts could understand. She’ll be flying a high-performance, mono-wing airplane during this weekend’s show.

“Dayton is a really large show and I haven’t been here for 15 years. So, I’m really excited to be back here. When I was here 15 years ago, I didn’t know much about anything. I was very new in this business and it’s really exciting to come back to Dayton after so many years of flying and learning and getting some experience…” said Jacquie B on the subject of the Dayton Air Show being different than other shows she’s performed in. “I know everybody that’s here and I’ve wanted to come back to Dayton since the first time that I was here. So this is really special to me to get to come back and I’m doing everything in my power to make the sun come out.”