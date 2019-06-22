PHOTOS: Dayton Air Show parade kicks off weekend festivities
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Dayton Air Show Parade took over downtown Vandalia Friday evening.
The parade featured various marching bands, floats, restored old-style automobiles, hot rods, scooters, and more.
Did you miss it? Check out some of the highlights:
