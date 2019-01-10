Officials announce additional performers in Vectren Dayton Air Show lineup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers of the Vectren Dayton Air Show announced additional performers who will take to the skies at this year’s show, including the new Team Oracle and the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

The new Team Oracle with Sean D. Tucker and Johnny De Gennaro will make their debut performance at the show. Additionally, Dayton was selected for a U.S. Army Golden Knights demonstration in 2019 and a U.S. Navy Blue Angels performance in 2020.

Tucker will be flying his Oracle Challenger III for the last time, before it heads to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum “Thomas W. Haas We All Fly” gallery in 2021.

The Army Golden Knights are the Army’s official demonstration team, made up of members drawn from U.S. Army paratroopers who have demonstrated excellence in parachuting skills.

The 12-member team will travel to Dayton in their Fokker C-31A Troopship, which will also serve as their jump aircraft.

The team last appeared in Dayton in 2018.

“What a great show lineup we have for 2019,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees. “The new Team Oracle, our Army’s amazing Golden Knights and the awesome Thunderbirds, along with other top attractions previously announced, will make 2019 a show you’ve got to see.”

Team Oracle and the Army Golden Knights will join previously-announced attractions including: the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, British Sea Harrier, GEICO Skytypers, Jacquie B Airshows, Shockwave Jet Truck, and Skip Stewart Aerobatics.

Tickets for the 2019 Vectren Dayton Air Show are now on sale at the show’s website.

Additionally, in 2020, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform on June 27 and June 28. For over 70 years, the Blues have been performing with their six powerful Boeing F/A-18 Hornets in a tightly choreographed, high-energy demonstration.

The Blues last appeared in Dayton in 2018.

