Longtime volunteers keep Dayton Air Show on track

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several thousand pairs of hands are helping setup, take down and everything in between at the 2019 Dayton Air Show. Organizers say close to 2,000 volunteers put in a week’s worth of work prior to the annual event.

Wednesday, Marty Baldwin checked in for duty at the Air Show office. He’s been volunteering for more than twenty of the show’s 45 years.

“I started out as a greeter in one of the chalets, putting wristbands on and taking tickets,” Baldwin explained. “From there, I went to assistant chalet manager… to now I oversee the chalets.”

This year, Baldwin will take care of 8,000 guests in the sold-out chalet section. His job involves trouble-shooting any issues raised by spectators using the reserved tent spaces.

“I just like watching the people enjoy what they’re seeing and having a great weekend,” he said.

The Huber Heights retiree said he never attended the Air Show prior to his first volunteer experience with the Dayton Ski Club, but now he’s hooked.

“I enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s fun. Of course the air demonstrations are awesome. It’s just a fun family event.”

Baldwin plans to continue volunteering for the foreseeable future.

“As long as they’ll have me and I’m a job that makes them happy, I’ll continue to do it,” he said.

