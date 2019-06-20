How to Go: Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vectren Dayton Air Show is scheduled for June 22 and 23 at Dayton International Airport. This is how to go to the show and festivities.

IMPORTANT: Alternate Parking Plan For Air Show

The field normally used for parking at the Dayton Air Show has been made unusuable due to heavy rains.

The former Emery/UPS Freight Facility located on Old Springfield Rd. north of the airport will be used as the alternative parking site. All spectator parking including General Admission, P-Lot and VIP will be directed here.

60 shuttle busses will move spectators to and from the show grounds on an express route inside the airport perimeter.

HOW TO GO TO THE PARADE (Friday, June 21)

The Dayton Air Show Parade (sponsored by the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce) is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. Parade prepartion begins at 3 p.m. and can cause traffic congestion in Vandalia.

The route begins at the parking lot of St. Christopher’s Church on U.S. 40 near I-75, travels west to North Dixie Drive and finishes at the Delphi plant on Northwoods Blvd.

For more information, or to participate, call the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce at 937-898-5351.

HOW TO GO TO THE DAYTON AIR SHOW (Saturday and Sunday June 22 and 23)

Traveling I-70

Exit at Airport Access Road (Exit 32) and follow the signs. Travel east on National Road. General admission and parking pass holders continue to North Dixie Drive. Please follow signs

Traveling I-75

Exit at Northwood Blvd. (Exit 64) and follow signs. you wil be routed to Dixie Drive for parking. Parking pass holders should turn north. Please follow signs.

Recreational Vehicles, etc.

Designated parking areas exist for motor homes, RVs, and motorcycles. These motorists will be directed to their designated parking areas.

Traffic Patterns

The Vandalia Division of Police urges motorists to follow posted signs along the route and to watch for directions as conveyed by police officers. Expect delays on National Road (U.S. 40) and Dixie Drive during the Air Show event. Businesses will be open and traffic maintained on these roads.

Dayton International Airport

www.flydayton.com

Dayton International Airport remains open to commercial airlines during the Air Show weekend.

Transporation from the airport to the Air Show site is available through taxi service.

3800 Wright Drive

Vandalia, Ohio 45377

FEATURE SHOW SCHEDULE (Saturday June 22, Sunday June 23)

Gates Open: 9 a.m.

Show: 12 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Gates Close: 6 p.m.

Show Order: