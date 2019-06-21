Final preps going into Dayton Air Show

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Finals preparations were on going Friday morning as the Dayton Air Show kicks off in Vandalia later in the day.

Volunteers have been setting things up all week and performers are getting ready to put on another thrilling show.

The Air Show typically attracts between 50,000 to 60,000 visitors to the area throughout the weekend, pumping close to $4 million into the local economy.

Air Show events begin Friday night with a parade with a lineup of favorites and newcomers performing on Saturday and Sunday.

Among the new acts as the Shockwave Jet Truck, which will race an airplane on the ground.

The 2019 headliners, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, landed in town Thursday.

More than 100 people work behind the scenes to help the six jets train and perform around the country.

Gates open at 9 am on both Saturday and Sunday with the main shows going from noon to 4:15 pm.

