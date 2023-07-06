DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three fan-favorite static displays are returning to the Dayton Air Show this year.

The first is the F-35 Lightning II, which does strike missions along with providing electronic warfare intelligence and surveillance.

The second is the Samaritan’s Purse DC-8, which has carried over 5.8 million pounds of cargo across 147 missions worldwide for the international Christian relief organization.

The third is a replica of the Wright B Flyer, a replica of the original aircraft designed and built in Dayton by locals Wilbur and Orville Wright. The plane, nicknamed “White Bird” by volunteers, was modeled after the National Museum of the Air Force’s Model B.

The Dayton Air Show is coming up July 22 and 23 at Dayton International Airport.