Essay contest winner flies with Dayton Air Show pilot

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn sixth grader got to fly in a plane with Sean D. Tucker ahead of the Dayton Air Show after winning an essay contest for the honor.

12-year-old Olivia Collins wrote about what going up in the air would mean to her. In addition to the flight, she also received a scholarship to help her explore a possible career in aviation.

“It was fun but it was also nerve-wracking at the same time,” she said. “It’s okay to be nervous but it’s a lot of fun, so don’t be afraid to chase your dreams.”

Olivia entered the contest as a way to honor her grandfather, who was an Air Force veteran.

