Essay contest winner flies with Dayton Air Show pilot
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn sixth grader got to fly in a plane with Sean D. Tucker ahead of the Dayton Air Show after winning an essay contest for the honor.
12-year-old Olivia Collins wrote about what going up in the air would mean to her. In addition to the flight, she also received a scholarship to help her explore a possible career in aviation.
“It was fun but it was also nerve-wracking at the same time,” she said. “It’s okay to be nervous but it’s a lot of fun, so don’t be afraid to chase your dreams.”
Olivia entered the contest as a way to honor her grandfather, who was an Air Force veteran.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.