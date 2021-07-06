Dayton Air Show returns this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Air Show takes to the skies this weekend after taking a year off because of the pandemic. The gates will open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and the show will begin at noon, rain or shine.

Shiela Wallace, the spokesperson for the Dayton Air Show said, “We are back to normal. We will have some of our crowd favorites. We will have U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be here with us again.”

Adding to the excitement this year is a special homecoming for a member of the team.

“A gentleman by the name of Major Kyle Oliver. He is one of the opposing solos. He was born and raised, and grew up in Dayton, and his love of aviation happened right here at the show,” Wallace said.

The 2021 show will feature several top attractions. The flying attractions at the event include:

AeroShell Aerobatic Team – This award-winning formation team will remind you of yesteryear when they thrill spectators with their four, 600-horsepower, radial engine T-6 Texan aerobatic routine

Mike Wiskus – Watch this National Aerobatic Champion’s incredible performance in his Lucas Oil highly-modified Pitts aircraft “Super Stinker”

Jacquie B…Ladies, it’s Time to Fly – See this accomplished female aerobatic pilot put her Extra 300S aircraft through the paces.

Shockwave – Powered by three afterburning jet engines producing 36,000 HP, Shockwave is the Guinness Book world-record holder for the fastest jet truck in the world at 376 MPH

The show has plans in place to make guests feel comfortable and safe. These include hand sanitation stations throughout the site, and specialty seating spaced at a minimum of 6 feet apart. Those with general admission tickets are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Coolers won’t be allowed.

Tickets are available at the air show box office on the days of the event. You can get them right now and for a slightly cheaper price at area Kroger stores.