DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Air Show is preparing to welcome more than 80,000 people this weekend, and with a hot forecast and recent air quality concerns, we’re checking in with the event’s medical team.

This weekend, July 22-23, Premier Health will have two medical tents stationed at the Dayton Air Show — one in the east and one in the west and both clearly marked.

Although the medical team hopes you do not need to use the medical tent, they are prepared in case you do. Each tent is fully staffed with emergency physicians, nurses and EMS coordinators.

Event staff will be located around the grounds in brightly colored t-shirts, so in the case of an emergency, flag down a staff member and they can call the medical team.

The medical team is prepared to help you with any emergency, however, it’s important that you take your own precautions.

They advised that you wear loose, light-colored clothing and apply sunscreen every hour to half an hour. Also, make sure you hydrate before and during the show. And with the recent air quality issues, they advised that if you are in an affected group, bring a face mask or even your inhaler.

