Dayton Air Show adds two big attractions to 2019 show

A US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III is seen after it landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 3, 2015. The aircraft brought in much needed rescue helicopters to fly relief materials and medicine to remote mountainous villages affected by the April 25 earthquake. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vectren Dayton Air Show announced on Thursday the C-17 Globemaster III and the KC-135 Stratotanker will take part in this summer’s event, scheduled for June 22 and 23.

The C-17 is the newest Air Force aircraft and one of its largest, weighing 585,000 pounds. The aircraft last flew in the air show in 2010.

The KC-135 Stratotanker is the Air Force’s “core aerial refueling aircraft,” according to a press release. It has been in service over 60 years and has provided aerial refueling support for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

The two aircraft will have separate demonstrations and perform together, a first for the Dayton show.

Both aircrafts will be on display for fans to tour.

You can learn more about the 2019 Vectren Dayton Air Show here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.