DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Air Show officials announced the return of crowd favorites for their 2024 Dayton Air Show.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the air show. The crew will return with their F/A-18 Super Hornets that reach top speeds of 1,190 mph. This will be the Blue Angels 78th year wowing audiences with their high-energy demonstrations across the nation.

The Dayton Air Show is set to take place on June 22 and 23, 2024.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating 50 years of the Dayton Air Show and look forward to bringing audiences an epic event,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the show. “The world-renowned Blue Angels will be headlining a world-class lineup that families from across the region will not want to miss.”

Tora! Tora! Tora! is also headlining the show. Their performance replicates the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Combining pyrotechnics with a thrilling airshow, they’re best known for the Wall of Fire, which will be back on display in 2024.

The Air Show also welcomes the return of aerobatic team AeroShell who last performed in 2021. The award-winning formation team features the AT-6 Texans. AeroShell’s four 600-horsepower World War II trainers perform tight maneuvers and formation aerial maneuvers.

Air Show officials have also announced the return of Rob Holland Aerosports, a worldwide renowned airshow performer and freestyle aerobatic competition pilot.

“Stay tuned for more announcements leading up to the show. This is going to be a world-class lineup befitting this significant anniversary,” said Buchanan.

Tickets will be available for purchase online with print-at-home or mobile ticket options. Discount general admission tickets can be conveniently purchased at over 100 area Kroger stores in the Dayton region.

Customers interested in purchasing a Private Chalet can send an email or call 937-898-5901 ext. 2040.

For more information, visit the Dayton Air Show’s website.