C-17 Globemaster III added to Dayton Air Show lineup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Air Force confirmed it will add a C-17 Globemaster III flight demonstration to the 2021 Dayton Air Show lineup. Last week the show announced it would be returning to a normal show this summer.

The massive Boeing C-17 Globemaster III is one of the largest and newest aircraft in the Air Force inventory. Weighing in at a maximum takeoff weight of 585,000 pounds and flying as fast as 590 MPH, the 200-foot-long C-17 will show off its impressive aerial capability. The C-17’s primary mission is to transport equipment, supplies and troops around the world. Dayton’s Wright-Patterson AFB is the home base for the 445th Airlift Wing that flies C-17’s. The aircraft last performed an aerial demonstration at Dayton in 2019.

The demo aircraft and crews will be traveling to Dayton from the 62nd Airlift Wing, McChord AFB, Washington. The C-17 is the largest aircraft that performs aerial demonstrations and will be a big hit with air show fans.

“We are pleased to announce the massive C-17 demonstration addition to our 2021 show” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees. “The C-17 is a hometown aircraft. To see it fly at the show will be awesome.” he added.

The Air Force C-17 will join a host of other top attractions previously announced, including the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team, the amazing Shockwave Jet Truck, all-new Lucas Oil Airshows and Jacquie B “Ladies, it’s Time to Fly” aerobatics. More attractions for the 2021 show are expected to be announced soon.

The 47th annual show will be held on July 10 and 11th at the Dayton International Airport. 2021 show tickets are on sale now at the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com.