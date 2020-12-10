Blue Angels to headline 2022 Dayton Air Show, US Army Golden Knights to attend 2021 show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Navy has announced the world-renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels will appear at the 2022 Dayton Air Show on July 30th and 31st. Also announced, was the U.S. Army Golden Knights will appear at the 2021 Dayton Air Show on July 10th and 11th. Air show officials said both announcements were made this week at the International Council of Air Shows annual conference. 2021 will be the 47th year for the show, a Dayton premier summer event held at the Dayton International Airport.

Last appearing in Dayton in 2018, the Blues have been thrilling audiences for over 70 years. 2022 will be a special year for the Blues and fans. It will be the first year the team will be flying the Boeing F/A-18 “Super Hornet” aircraft.

The Super Hornet is much more powerful and advanced than the older C and D model Hornets the team has been flying since 1986. The Super Hornet is also larger weighing 66,000 pounds and louder due to the two, bigger General Electric F414-400 engines with afterburners. The Super Hornet has a top speed of 1.4 MACH or 1,190 MPH.

The Blue Angels are well known for flying their six fighter jets in a tightly choreographed, high-energy demonstration – sometimes flying as little as 18 inches apart and speeds up to 700 MPH.

Dayton fans will be in for a treat and will clearly notice (and hear) the upgrade to the Super Hornets.

The 110-member squadron will be led by Commander Brian “Boss” Kesselring flying lead in Blue Angel #1. Sixty members of the team will travel to Dayton to stage the show.

At the 2021 show, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Army’s official demonstration team, will thrill spectators with their intricate canopy work along with skydiving formations and landings that require extreme precision. Team members are drawn from U.S. Army paratroopers who have demonstrated excellence in parachuting skills. Formed in 1959 and based in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, these Ambassadors of the Army represent the skill and professionalism of U.S. soldiers serving all over the world. The 12-member team will travel to Dayton in their Fokker C-31A Troopship which will also serve as their jump aircraft. The Golden Knights last appeared in Dayton in 2019.

“Wow! We received fantastic news for both our 2021 and 2022 shows this week. “The world-renowned Blue Angels and elite Golden Knights will be coming to Dayton, which is great news for our community,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, the governing organization of the show. “We are looking forward to seeing our fans in July,” he added.

Air show officials had to cancel the 2020 show due to the pandemic. The 2021 Show is scheduled for July 10th and 11th and will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Additional attractions to the 2021 show will be announced in the upcoming months. For information and to purchase tickets, visit the show’s website.