DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Air Show is a staple in the Miami Valley each year, but there are a few fun facts you might not know about the popular event.

The sky over the Miami Valley is soon going to be buzzing with aircraft from all over the country and will welcome tens of thousands of people to Dayton International Airport.

However, did you know that to get to that point, it takes a year’s worth of planning and around two thousand volunteers?

“This event would not run nearly as smoothly as it does without volunteers,” Shiela Wallace, Dayton Air Show media relations, explained. “From golf carts that are being moved to people marshaling aircraft. Pilots take their own personal time to come and do it. So just a lot of different variety of different things.”

Volunteers come from all backgrounds and from across the country just to help out the Dayton Air Show.

Another thing you may not know is that those booms and blasts you’ll see are done by a special team of professionals!

Firewalkers International set up commercial-grade explosives and turn them into Hollywood special effects.

“We’re going to bring the wow factor to the show,” Rick Myers of Firewalkers International said. “We’ve done shows in China, Australia, El Salvador, from Florida to Alaska. The Dayton Air Show is my bucket list air show because it is really one of the best produced shows in the country.”

If you plan to come out to the Dayton Air Show, there is something different this year. The feature show is starting earlier!

Instead of noon, it will take flight at 11:15 a.m., and gates will open each day at 9 a.m.

“We have over 60 aircraft on display that you can walk right up to some of the planes,” Ken Kreitzer, Dayton Air Show media relations, said. “You can actually take a tour through the inside. So, there’s plenty to do on the show grounds. We want you to get here early.”

The performances will go on until 4:15 p.m. each day, and the gates are set to close at 6 p.m.