DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Air Show is arriving a bit later than normal this year, but organizers say you can still expect the same level of entertainment.

The show takes off this weekend July 30 and 31. You’ll get to see the best in the business up close, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new super hornets, U.S. Army Golden Knights and Kevin Coleman making his solo debut in his Extra 300 aircraft.

“Prepare to spend the weekend with us, hydrate, plan. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend, we want you to come out, we want you to enjoy your weekend,” said Ken Kreitzer, media committee for Dayton Air Show.

Gates open each day at 9 a.m. Feature performances will start at noon at the Dayton International Airport. Organizers said there is something for everyone.

“From static aircraft, to a kids area, to the high flying acts. There’s literally something for the entire family,” said Kreitzer. “So we want everyone to come out plan to spend the weekend with us and have a great time.”

Air show officials announced major parking changes this year. The general admission lot is moving to the east side of North Dixie Drive, across from the Air Show entrance.

A portion of North Dixie Drive will also be blocked by the main gate so people can walk safely to the entrance.

For people who can’t afford the regular ticket price, you can head to Kroger to purchase discounted ones.

You can find more information on the Dayton Air Show at www.daytonairshow.com.