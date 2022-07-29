VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Air Show is prepared for another great year.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to the Miami Valley this weekend. Kevin Kreitzer, part of the media committee for the Air Show, said ticket sales are great this year.

“Premium seating has sold very well, general admission is selling well. There’s still tickets available, the weather is going to be absolutely beautiful,” Kreitzer said.

Local businesses are also hoping for a boost from the Dayton Air Show. Kreitzer said the event brings in millions of dollars to the local economy.

“We’ve been told it’s an estimated $3.2 million economic impact to the local community. We’re just excited to be here and bring a great air show to the birthplace of aviation,” Kreitzer said.

Employees at Oscar’s in Vandalia are excited to welcome people attending the Air Show. They have a special menu for the weekend, complete with food and drink specials. They are also hoping their proximity to the airport draws a crowd.

“We have an amazing patio. You guys can sit here and view the air show for free. Anybody who knows Oscar’s knows it’s the perfect place to come, and people come and sit all day,” Kristen Andes, a bartender at Oscar’s, said.

Over at Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill, employees there are also getting ready to welcome visitors.

“We have two different outdoor seating options so hopefully people can come up, grab a bite to eat and enjoy the air show as well,” Meghan Williams, the general manager for Bunkers, said.

A big weekend, not only for aviation, but for business in the Miami Valley.

“It helps us get some business in here, we’re excited to see you guys,” Andes said.