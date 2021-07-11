Dayton Air Show final day, plans for next year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Air Show’s final day was jam packed with people, planes, food, and a little rain. Air show workers estimated the event would draw over 70,000 people in two days.

Instructor Pilot Jeff Guillotte says the Dayton Air Show is all about talking to people about what he loves, and part of what got him interested in his career path. “It’s where I got a lot of my inspiration as a child. Wanting to be a pilot. I think I went to air shows every weekend as a kid. It’s great to be able to talk to the community,” said Guillotte.

Guillotte says because the pandemic caused the show to be canceled in 2020, it was a huge hurt for the local community. “It’s nice to be back talking with the community getting out here. It’s really great for the performers, because a lot of civilian performers this is their livelihood, it’s how they make their money,” said Guillotte.

This year is the first Dayton Air Show appearance for Navy Pilot Marina Leynse, but says it’s meeting new people, making connections, and answering questions about her career. “We’re out here showing off our platform, getting to meet other pilots and also getting to talk about all the great things the navy can do for everybody around.,” said Leynse.

Dayton Air Show workers say now that this years show is back and wrapped up, it’s now time to start planning for an even bigger and better show next year.