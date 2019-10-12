Day one of Dayton Peace Festival underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The first day of the inaugural Dayton Peace Festival is underway.

The Dayton Peace Museum is hosting the event over the next three days.

Alter High School alum and former NFL linebacker Chris Borland approached the museum with the idea after the Oregon District shooting. The three-day event will have free seminars, book discussions, yoga, food, prayers, games, and more.

Organizers say they plan on making it an annual tradition.

Borland says, “We’re going to get together here at the Peace Museum and hopefully at other venues in Dayton in the future to celebrate what’s best about this city: it’s diversity, it’s history in peace, it’s athletics, it’s innovation and creativity. And really celebrate the resiliency this city embodies.”

The event runs all day Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

