GETTYSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies, Gettysburg Fire and Rescue, and the Darke County Coroner’s Office were called to a reported shooting on W. Main Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021. They discovered 29-year-old Layton White, of Indiana, had fought with 27-year-old Eric Martin, of Dayton. Witnesses reportedly told investigators they saw Martin shoot White. He died from his injuries on scene.

Martin immediately left the scene. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were told to search for Martin and his car. A few minutes later, he was found by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Troy Police Department in Troy, Ohio.

Martin was charged with murder and booked into jail. The shooting remains under investigation.