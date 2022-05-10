DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker and the Darke County Board of Commissioners have announced the award of $1,840,235 in the form of a Local Jail Capital Project Grant.

The grant is possible as a result of Senate Bill 310, of the 133rd General Assembly of the State of Ohio, in which bonds were issued for the Adult Correctional Building Fund.

The grant will be used to improve the safety and modernize key components of the 39-year-old Darke County Jail. Much of the Jail is still operating and using the original equipment, doors and controls that it opened with in 1983.

Slated for replacement or improvement are all secure jail doors and the mechanical systems that operate them. A new integrated door control, security video and audio communication system will also be installed.