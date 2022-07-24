DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A two vehicle head-on crash in Darke County early Sunday morning led to two fatalities.

The victims were identified as Charles Spencer, 67, and his passenger, Audrey Spencer, 65, both of Arcanum. They both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

INITIAL REPORT

Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, New Madison Fire Department and the Darke County Coroner were dispatched to the 3400 block of US 127 responding to a two vehicle head on crash at 12:38 a.m.

Initial investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet was traveling North bound in the 3400 block of US 127. The Chevrolet traveled left of center striking a blue 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by a 53-year-old Arcanum man.

The man was treated at the scene by Arcanum Rescue and transported to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries.

The driver of the 2001 Chevrolet and his passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.