DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A weak cold front will approach the Miami Valley Sunday evening into Monday morning. As it does, clouds will thicken and light showers will develop across the area. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. While the rain will taper off by mid morning, clouds will stick around for most of the day.

After some Tuesday morning sunshine, a weak upper-level disturbance will bring more clouds during the afternoon along with a very slight chance (20%) of a rain shower from late afternoon into early evening.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers developing overnight. Rumble of thunder possible. Low 44

MONDAY: Showers ending by mid morning. Remaining mostly cloudy and much cooler. High 52

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy and chilly in the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower. High 48

The middle part of the week looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday into Thursday. If you have plans to attend Cincinnati Reds Opening Day on Thursday, only a light jacket will be needed as highs will approach 60 degrees. Another big rain- and wind-maker starts to move in Thursday night and will stick around through at least the first half of Saturday. This system could bring significant impacts. We’ll have more details on this as we get closer.