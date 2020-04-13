Damaging wind in the Miami Valley Monday

Early Monday morning there is a low risk on the severe weather index.

Severe thunderstorms are possible between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday morning. The biggest threat will be strong and potentially damaging wind gusts. There may be some localized flooding.

storm risks 4-13-20

Right now rainfall totals look to be around a half an inch for most with isolated areas seeing up to 2 inches.

Forecast Rainfall 4-13-20

High wind gusts will stick around on Monday even as the thunderstorms pass to our east. A wind advisory is in place for wind gust up to 55 mph. There may be power outages and minor damage to outdoor objects that can get caught in the wind or damaged by falling tree branches.

The wind will be sustained out of the west around 25-35 mph. Wind gust 30-40 mph are likely with isolated gusts up to 55 mph. High profile vehicles will need to drive with caution. North and south roads such as I-75 will be the most difficult to travel on.

High wind 4-13-20