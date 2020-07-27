Damaging wind gusts and localized flooding possible with afternoon thunderstorms

2:13 p.m. Update: A line of strong thunderstorms moves into northwestern Darke County and Southern Mercer County. 50 mph wind gusts are possible. It is moving east at 25 mph.

2:00 p.m. Update: As we wait the arrival of thunderstorms in the Miami Valley, the heat index in Dayton has reached 100 degrees. The actual temperature at 2 p.m. is 91 degrees.

Original Forecast: Pop up thunderstorms have developed across Montgomery, Greene, Clinton, Warren, and Butler Counties. These storms will produce a period of heavy rainfall and quickly weaken as they track east.

A line of thunderstorms has developed from Toledo, Ohio to Muncie, Indiana. These storms are already much stronger producing more lightning. This line will mostly track east and slightly southeast across Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, Darke, Miami, Champaign, and Clark County.

Additionally scattered storms are developing south of this line near Indianapolis that will track east into the region.

You can expect scattered thunderstorms with off and on periods of heavy rainfall through 10 p.m. tonight. Some of these storms may be capable of very strong wind gusts that will cause tree damage and power outages.

Have a plan to take shelter indoors and away from windows. These thunderstorms will also produce a dangerous lightning.

As of 1 p.m. the current temperature in Dayton was 89 degrees. The dew point was 75 degrees making it feel rather miserable outside. The heat index was 99 degrees in Dayton and 100 degrees in Springfield.

The combination of high heat and high moisture content will result in numerous thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. We will lose instability that encourages storm development after the sun goes down around 9:56 p.m. We will lose all instability as a cold front moves through early Tuesday morning. Behind the cold front, we will see clearing skies, calming wind, less moisture, and cooler temperatures. After today, highs will be in the mid-80s.