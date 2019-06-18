Dad shows blind 3-year-old the world

(WCSH) Nolan Desmond is blin, but his dad refuses to let it stop him from experiencing the world.

“The only way that that I deal with it is that I have to,” Matt Desmond says. “I mean something gets thrown at you and you don’t have another option.”

Nearly every week 3-year-old Nolan and his dad visit a sight somewhere in Maine or New England.

“It ended up kind of being a tradition,” Mesmond says. “Like Mondays we would always do Monday adventures.”

One of those adventures took them to Cascade Falls in Saco, Maine.

Desmond tries to bring Nolan places where there is water, whether it’s a waterfall or the roaring ocean, so that he can hear it and feel it.

