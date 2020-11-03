Curbside voting available on Election Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In the Miami Valley curbside voting is available for voters who want to cast a ballot but avoid contact with people to stay healthy during the covid-19 pandemic.

“I brought my mother down. She’s 94. She can’t walk very well and she wanted to vote,” said Pamela Davis, who voted curbside in Miami County on Monday. “It was very convenient and handled quite well I thought,” she said.

More than 300 people have already voted curbside in Miami County. Curbside voting is available in until 7:30 Tuesday night.

“We want people who maybe have symptoms or even people who are just worried about coming in and being exposed to a lot of people inside the polling location to call us and we’d be happy to help curbside,” said Laura Bruns, the director of Miami County Board of Elections.

Voters who wish to vote curbside should look for signs that are going to be up at all polling locations. A phone number will be on the sign to call and notify the polling locations of what kind of vehicle you have, and how many voters are in the car. Once the information is received, a bipartisan team of election officials will come out and assist you at the curb.

In Montgomery County, the board of elections office says it’ll take some time, but it is available.

“Curbside voting at the polling location isn’t a quick process but it is available at all of our locations as it’s always been,” said Jan Kelly, the director of Montgomery County Board of Elections.

In Montgomery County, voters can call from a curbside voting spot or handicap spot to request curbside voting.

