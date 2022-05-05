WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Central State University, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and City of Dayton officials have announced the establishment of the Workforce & Business Development Center that is expected to bring 300 jobs to Southwest Ohio.

According to the Xenia Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding the $3.6 million grant to to establish the center that will serve communities in Clark, Greene, and Montgomery counties. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

This investment will support the historically black land-grant university’s efforts to provide training and entrepreneurship skills development in the form of workshops and undergraduate programs in the areas of advanced materials, advanced manufacturing, information technology and advanced data management. The economic development initiative is expected to generate $1 million in private investment.