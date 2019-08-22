Cruiser cam footage shows Preble Shawnee school bus driver field sobriety test, arrest

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Video captured by a dash camera in a Preble County Sheriff’s cruiser showed the arrest of a school bus driver after she struck a road sign on Wednesday.

Amy Jones, 44, was charged with OVI after a School Resource Officer reported she appeared impaired after returning to the school.

“I’ve been here 32 years, and I’m not aware of a case like this in our county,” Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson said.

The video showed Jones sitting in the garage after one deputy had already arrived. She was given a field sobriety check by two deputies, then taken to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve ruled out alcohol at this point,” Simpson said. “Which usually leads us to believe it was some prescription or over-the-counter medication, or a combination thereof. This will work its way through the court system. We wanted to take swift action because of the safety of the students.”

Jones refused to submit to a chemical test. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Eaton Municipal Court on Monday.

