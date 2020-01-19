Crowds gather in downtown Dayton for 4th annual Women’s March

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crowds of people came out for the annual Women’s March in downtown Dayton.

Marchers gathered at Courthouse Square Saturday afternoon. After getting snowed out last year, people came from across the area to participate this year. They rallied around several issues like women’s rights and climate change.

Many held signs while others delivered speeches. Several community groups cosponsored the event.

