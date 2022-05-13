ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – For the fifth year in a row, Concord United Methodist Church is forming a partnership with Crossroads Missions’ “Help Build Hope” program of Louisville, Kentucky, bringing together people that are passionate about eliminating poverty housing.

Volunteers for the first time will frame two homes in the church parking lot for Habitat for Humanity, an organization dedicated to providing homes for families in substandard housing. A deserving family in Dayton and Morgan County, Indiana will be the recipient of these homes.

The date for the build is Saturday, May 14 beginning with breakfast at 8 a.m. for all volunteers. Lunch will also be provided to show our appreciation.

The cut day will take place on Friday, May 13 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Volunteers are needed to move and stack wood on Friday, and 150 – 175 people are needed for the Saturday Build. Volunteers will be divided into teams of 6 to 8 working together framing the homes, making friends and deepening relationships. Ages 5 and up and all skill levels are welcomed for success.

On Sunday, May 15 the homes will be blessed at 12:00 noon, disassembled and delivered to the locations mentioned above where the homes will be completed.