Crossroads Church collects supplies for Miami Valley food pantries

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday Crossroads Church held a donation drive to help local food pantries.

Drop-off donations were collected at all of the Crossroads locations in the Miami Valley, including in Bellbrook. The church collected 10,000 pounds of food during its food drive in March, but a church spokesperson says there is more work to do.

Community Pastor Andy Reider says, “This stuff will be going to the Dayton Foodbank, and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and to a handful of other organizations that have just really, since the start of this thing have had their heads in the game and been right on the frontlines of making sure people get what they need.”

If you were unable to contribute to Saturday’s donation drive, Crossroads Church urges donations to your local food pantry.