Crossroads Church collects donations for 6,000 Thanksgiving meals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of Crossroads Church collected items to donate to families ahead of Thanksgiving. The church is partnering with other organizations to distribute the meals throughout the community.

Organizers say all the Crossroads sites have collected nearly 6,000 meals so far. They say Sunday’s weather didn’t slow down donations.

Community Pastor Andy Reider says, “It’s wet, but we have people here and we get to have a great time. Because they understand we get to bless people. We get to serve people so they can have a great meal and really have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

Pastor Reider says the church has been hosting the food drive for 25 years.