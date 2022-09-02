MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people have been arrested after law enforcement confiscated approximately $750,000 in fentanyl pills in Butler County.

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.

Three people were arrested and charged with F1 Trafficking and Possession, Jones said. They have now been booked into the Middletown City Jail.

The three suspects include Mainer Feliz from Middletown, Ohio, Reinaldo Gomex-Cruz from New Jersey and Emanuel Ortega-Moran from Pennsylvania.

“If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said.

These arrests were the conclusion of a joint investigation led by the Butler County Sheriff’s office, the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN), the Drug Enforcement Agency- Cincinnati Office and the Middletown City Police Department.

(Butler County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Butler County Sheriff’s Office photo)