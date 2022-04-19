XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Xenia woman has been indicted on counts of child endangering following the death of her child.

The Xenia Police Division reported that 42-year-old Mary Artis has been indicted on three counts of felony child endangering — one 3rd degree felony and two 4th degree felonies.

On June 8, 2021, officers and paramedics responded to 1528 Texas Dr. on a report of a child not breathing. Police said the child, 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another child and an adult sibling were also found living at the residence will the mother, however, they were removed from the home and placed in the care of another family member.

Police said conditions in the home were among the worst seen by investigators.

The Greene County Coroner’s Office has not made a ruling on the manner of the child’s death, the cause of death is listed as a lung injury with contributing factors of weight loss, malnutrition and poor living conditions.

The mother has cooperated with the investigation, police reported, and there is no evidence at this time to suggest the child’s death was purposeful.

Artis is scheduled to appear in court on May 6, 2022.