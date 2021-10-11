GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 36-year-old Xenia man was sentenced to three years in prison for violating sex offender registration requirements.

Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes said Ryan Mitchell pleaded guilty in court Monday to “Failing to Provide Notice of Change of Address.”

Hayes said Mitchell met with Greene County Sheriff’s Office staff in January 2021 to register his home address in Xenia shortly after being released from prison. Mitchell, who was on parole, only stayed at the home for 5 days before vacating.

According to the release, as a Tier I sexual offender Mitchell was required –among other conditions – to provide written notice to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of any change of address 20 days prior to moving.

Mitchell was arrested in March 2021. He was previously convicted of “Attempted Gross Sexual Imposition” in 2015, and had two prior registration violation convictions in 2018 and 2019.

“Registration requirements for sexual offenders exist for important reasons. The public should expect compliance, and those offenders who fail to comply should expect serious consequences,” said Hayes. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office treats these crimes seriously and will continue to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”