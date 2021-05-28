Xenia robbery suspect flees before getting money, gets arrested shortly after

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Police were sent to the United Dairy Farmers on West Second Street in response to a robbery early Friday morning.

Police said that a suspect approached the counter around 7:20 a.m. with a large hunting knife and demanded money from the person working. Before receiving the money, the suspect left the business on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officers, with assistance from Greene County Sheriff’s deputies, found a witness who directed them to the suspect who was still on West Second Street behind a business. When law enforcement discovered him, he had changed some of his clothing but the knife and other evidence was still recovered.

The suspect is being charged with aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Greene County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Xenia Police

Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip

Line at 937-347-1623.