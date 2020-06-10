Xenia Police seek help with stopping string of thefts

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Division of Police took to Facebook to address a string of “robberies” residents had inquired about –– clarifying that the actual crime was theft, and that things were stolen from vehicles in driveways outside of the city limits.

Police said that these vehicles were parked safely in driveways and at least one of the vehicles was stolen. Later adding that this is a good reminder to lock car doors, close garage doors and not to leave valuable property in the front yard.

Anyone with information that may help authorities are asked to contact Greene County Sheriff’s Office Detective Section at 937-562-4810.