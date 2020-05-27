Xenia Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

Live Now
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police need help identifying the suspect of a burglary on East Second Street.

Authorities ask anyone who recognizes this person or that may have any information to contact Detective Matt Miller at 937-376-7206.

