Xenia Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police need help identifying the suspect of a burglary on East Second Street.
Authorities ask anyone who recognizes this person or that may have any information to contact Detective Matt Miller at 937-376-7206.
