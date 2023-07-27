One person was shot at The Roundtable in Xenia (Bear Everett, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing a man at a local bar.

Around 1:30 a.m. on May 26, 2022, 33-year-old Brad Stewart and 30-year-old Jacob Scoby met at the Roundtable Bar in Greene County. reports say the two appeared friendly at first.

Stewart left the bar and returned with a gun. During a later altercation, Stewart attacked Scoby, shooting him in the face. Scoby was brought to Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital but died shortly after.

Stewart fled the scene in a stolen truck but was arrested just before noon the following day. On June 16, 2023, Steward was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.

Just over a month later, Judge Michael Buckwalter gave Stewart the maximum possible sentence, court documents said. Stewart has been sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as an additional consecutive 30 -35 ½ years in prison.

“Today, Judge Buckwalter handed down the maximum sentence allowed by law and, in so doing, has ensured that Brad Stewart will never again live outside a prison cell for this reprehensible and cowardly crime,” Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes said.