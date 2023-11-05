XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot during an alleged break-in to his home on Saturday night.

Xenia Police Division responded to a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4. When officers arrived on scene in the 1000 block of Lexington Ave., they found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The man reports that two suspects forced entry into his home and stole property. When he confronted them, he was shot and the suspects fled.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Xenia Fire Division.

The suspects are described as two black males. One wore a blue Nike jumpsuit and the other wore a black hoodie and dark pants.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to called Xenia PD’s Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or the tip line at 937-357-1623.