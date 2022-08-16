GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child.

Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and 2021. Hagler’s family was babysitting the child in a Xenia home.

The child later disclosed the abuse in October 2021. Xenia police interviewed Hagler and he admitted to the sexual assault, saying it happened “too many times to count.” Hagler was then arrested and indicted on rape offenses.

Hagler pleaded guilty on Thursday, August 11. In addition to his prison term, he will be a Tier III sexual offender with lifetime registration requirements if he’s ever placed on parole.