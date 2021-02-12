Xenia man pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual relationship with a minor

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes announced the sentencing of Shawn Schirmer, who pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and sexual battery stemming from a sexual relationship he had with a minor.

Schirmer was sentenced to a period of 22 to 25 years in prison for engaging in numerous acts of sexual conduct with the a minor child. According to prosecutors, the relationship lasted several months. Schirmer provided marijuana to the child in exchange for sexual acts as well.

Eventually the child’s parents caught on and contacted the Xenia Police Division.

“This successful prosecution was the result of excellent police work by Det. Doug Sparks of the Xenia Police Division and the dedication and tenacity of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne. Victim Advocate Amanda Opicka also played a critical role. Due to their efforts a dangerous sex offender is off the street and behind bars,” said Hayes.

Once released, Schirmer will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender which requires him to check with the county sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.