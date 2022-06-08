XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia man has been indicted for killing a man during a May bar fight.

According to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, a Grand Jury has indicted 32-year-old Brad Stewart on 12 counts for the murder of Jacob Scoby.

In the early hours of May 26, Stewart brought an illegally possessed handgun into The Roundtable, a bar located on Home Avenue in Xenia, the indictment says.

Stewart and Scoby were leaving the bar when they got into an argument in the parking lot, the release said. The altercation escalated and Stewart pulled out his firearm shooting Scoby at point-blank range. He then fled the scene, stealing a vehicle as he left.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. and found the 30-year-old Scoby lying in the parking lot. A bystander was applying a makeshift dressing and putting pressure on the wound in an attempt to treat the injured victim. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, paramedics brought Scoby to Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police obtained a warrant for Stewart’s arrest, prompting a multi-agency manhunt. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office spotted Stewart just before noon on May 26 and attempted to stop him, but Stewart fled a second time. According to police, Steward led officers on a chase to the 2500 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road where he peaceably gave himself up.

Stewart is now facing a total of 12 charges, including murder and assault. The indictment also alleges that Stweart intentionally killed Scoby in a premeditated event.

Stewart has been indicted on the following charges:

1 Count of Aggravated Murder (3-year Firearm Specification)

2 Counts of Murder (3-year Firearm Specification)

2 Counts of Felonious Assault (3-year Firearm Specification)

1 Count of Having Weapons While Under Disability (prior offense of violence)

1 Count of Aggravated Robbery (1-year Firearm Specification)

2 Counts of Tampering with Evidence (1-year Firearm Specification)

1 Count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

1 Count of Receiving Stolen Property

1 Count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said that Stewart is currently detained in the Greene County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 9.