DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Xenia man is facing 43 years in prison for drug trafficking and possession.

38-year-old Adam Norris II was found guilty by a jury of four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and four counts of Aggravated Possession in Drugs in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 7.

At trial, the evidence showed Norris sold methamphetamines on four occasions to a person

working with the Greene County A.C.E. Drug Task Force, according to a release.

On Feb. 18, Norris was arrested with a cell phone linked to the drug transactions along with other evidence connecting him to the drug trafficking.

Norris was previously convicted of three counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs in Greene County in October 2018. He was sentenced to prison for those offenses and was released in December 2020.

Norris was on parole at the time these four drug trafficking offenses occurred.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14.