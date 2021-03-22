Xenia man charged in federal court for stealing nearly $400K in Social Security benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Xenia man was charged by a federal grand jury for stealing more than $370,000 in Social Security disability benefits and making false statements about stealing $20,000 from an area church.

Charles Edward Severt, Jr., 51, was arrested over the weekend and charged in federal court Monday.

According to court documents, in connection with his application for disability benefits, Severt allegedly stated that he had not worked since 2010 as the result of a shooting. However, it is alleged that Severt had been working since at least 2014 in the tree trimming business.

Severt also allegedly stated under oath that his license as an investment advisor was suspended for not reporting income from flipping houses. Court documents allege Severt was actually banned for life by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for stealing $20,000 from a church in Xenia.

Fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and making false statements to the federal government carries a potential maximum penalty of five years in prison.