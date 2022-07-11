Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have a suspect in custody after he engaged officers in a standoff that lasted half an hour.

According to the Xenia Police Division, officers responded to East Richard Drive in Xenia around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. The neighbor who called the officers said they got into an argument with the suspect, Joseph Hollon. According to the neighbor, Hollon then brandished a firearm and threatened the neighbor.

Officers made several attempts to contact Hollon, who was hiding in his backyard refusing to come out. Due to the nature of the threat, SWAT was called to the scene. The Xenia Police Division said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.

After approximately 30 minutes of giving verbal commands, Hollon surrendered to the assisting Greene County Sheriff’s Office units and the SWAT response was canceled.

According to a release, Joseph Hollon has been formally charged with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.