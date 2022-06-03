CLEVELAND (WJW)– The suspect accused of killing a Cleveland woman in front of her three young children was arrested in New York on Friday.

Cierra Mack, 30, was wanted for aggravated murder. Police said Mack shot and killed Chiffion Jefferson, 28, at the Garden Valley Apartments on Sept. 11, 2021.

“Seeking justice for the victim’s family, specifically her three innocent children, her sister and her mother, was all the motivation our task force members needed to relentlessly pursue this violent fugitive over the past several months. This fugitive is no longer a threat to the public due to the outstanding effort of one Cleveland Police Sargent, who was the lead on this investigation for our task force,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.

The U.S. Marshals learned Mack fled to Brooklyn, New York, where she was apprehended at an apartment Friday morning.