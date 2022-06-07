SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Sidney are looking for a person in connection to a credit card theft.

The Sidney Police Department said a stolen credit card was used at Walmart to make a large purchase on Saturday, May 21.

The card was stolen earlier that day from a vehicle parked at Flanagan Sports Complex on 650 Riverside Drive in Sidney, according to police. The vehicle was damaged in the incident.

Police are looking for a female seen in the picture below to ask her questions.

(Photo/Sidney police)

If you have have any information on the theft or the identity of the woman, call police at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477.