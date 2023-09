DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to the hospital after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound.

Hospital security alerted police around 4 a.m. on Sept. 23. The woman had a gunshot wound to her stomach, according to dispatch.

The incident originated on Needmore Road in Dayton. Another person involved reportedly has assault wounds.

This incident is currently under investigation.

